Technically, it’s spring break. Sure the weather seems like winter for Bear Valley Unified School District students. And technically, they haven’t been in a physical classroom at a school campus for about a month. But it’s spring break.
On Monday, April 13, Big Bear students return to their virtual classrooms to continue the 2019-20 school year. Teachers will be sharing lessons online using Google Classroom and Zoom. Mothers, fathers, maybe a few grandparents, aunts, uncles and even some siblings will be stepping in to create lesson plans and make sure education continues in the new environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 1 Bear Valley Unified announced, as did all districts in California, that students would not return to campus this school year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The school year will end with all students completing their education via distance learning.
Third quarter grades will be issued for work completed through March 13, according to Mary Suzuki, superintendent of schools for Bear Valley Unified School District. The final nine weeks of the school year will require some adjustments.
The California Department of Education is working with districts throughout the state to assist high school seniors and colleges to make sure there are no entrance barriers for college this fall, Suzuki said.
At the elementary and middle school level work will be given a credit or no credit mark. Teachers will continue to provide feedback and support in areas for students requiring extra help, Suzuki said. The teachers and the district administration recognize there are different levels of help in each home and the goal is to remove any instructional road blocks, Suzuki said.
Attendance is still required, even though the classroom is virtual.
A letter sent to students and parents, noted that attendance will be monitored weekly. If a student isn’t signing in or completing the work, teachers will let students and their parents know. If a student isn’t participating or appears to be falling behind, parents will be contacted, Suzuki said. This isn’t the time for students to check out thinking school is over for the year, because it isn’t, she said. Failure to participate impacts the student’s overall success, she said.
Teachers, and the district, will provide all the support possible for students. All students who need it have been provided with a Chromebook to allow for online access. Additionally, Spectrum has provided two months of free internet service to any family that needs it during this time. The district also provides additional hotspots for those students who might need it, Suzuki said.
In normal times, funding for school districts is based in part on attendance. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, California school districts are funded on average daily attendance through Feb. 29 totals for the remainder of the school year.
State testing has been suspended for this year, which will provide more instruction time, Suzuki said. Regular tests administered by teachers will still be given, she said. Teachers and district officials are working on procedures and policies to make sure the student is taking the tests.
The local district will also look at some type of benchmarks to provide some indication of progress on key content. It’s mainly for the district to assess where there may be some gaps when the next school year begins, Suzuki said.
When classes resume on April 13, teachers will be able to provide demos for certain classes such as labs from their classrooms. They are allowed to do an online demo from the classroom as long as no students are in the class, Suzuki said. There is also discussion of virtual field trips and other ways to connect beyond the textbook, she said.
All Bear Valley Unified School District staff have come together for the students, Suzuki said. Outside the classroom, the district staff, many of whom are working from home, have jumped in to do what is needed, she said. Plans are being developed for online registration for the new school year for kindergarten and transitional kindergartners. Food service employees are working to make sure the grab and go lunches are provided for all school sites.
Suzuki said the Big Bear parents are unbelievable in making the transition to being teacher. “This is truly a challenging time for families,” Suzuki said of the COVID-19 emergency. The hope is that if there are gaps heading into next year, those will be recognized early and planned for, Suzuki said.
Suzuki also said she wants to make sure the Class of 2020 will be recognized and honored. She said she wants the seniors to know their 13 years of effort will be honored, and while the graduation ceremony may not be the traditional ceremony, these students will be honored. A letter asking seniors to participate in a survey regarding graduation was sent out April 6. There are two options, one for an alternate date for commencement if it is possible in June, another for a virtual commencement ceremony.
Check the Senior Spotlight on Page 14. The Big Bear Grizzly will spotlight Big Bear and Chautauqua high school seniors in the coming weeks as just one way to honor their accomplishments.
