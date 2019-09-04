Testing and monitoring continues on several bodies of water including Big Bear Lake this week after harmful algal blooms were detected in August.
The state issued a warning alert for Big Bear Lake along the North Shore west of the Big Bear Solar Observatory and a danger alert for the shore along Stanfield Cutoff for the Labor Day holiday period. According to the Big Bear Municipal Water District, warning signs were posted Aug. 29 west of the Solar Observatory and danger signs were posted along Stanfield Cutoff.
The lake remained open to the public and attracted a crowd of boaters and anglers throughout the weekend. The lake will remain open to the public into September and beyond.
