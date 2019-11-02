Vegetation fire near Big Bear Lake

A helicopter is making drops on the Ski Fire near Bear Mountain on Nov. 2. the fire was contained to a half acre.

 JUDI BOWERS/Big Bear Grizzly

Firefighters are on scene of a small vegetation fire near Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake. Called the Ski Fire, the blaze has been quickly contained to a half-acre.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. The fire has been contained to downed logs on the lower third of the slope. There is no wind and the spread was minimal. 

Ground crews are being assisted by a helicopter dipping water out of Big Bear Lake. All units not on scene have been canceled due to quick progress on containment. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.