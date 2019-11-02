Firefighters are on scene of a small vegetation fire near Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake. Called the Ski Fire, the blaze has been quickly contained to a half-acre.
The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. The fire has been contained to downed logs on the lower third of the slope. There is no wind and the spread was minimal.
Ground crews are being assisted by a helicopter dipping water out of Big Bear Lake. All units not on scene have been canceled due to quick progress on containment.
