Fire crews have quickly knocked down spot fires reported along Highway 38 this morning.
Around 9 a.m. the first fire on Highway 38 was reported. It was in the area of Barton Flats. Within minutes, there were reports of two more spot fires.
All three fires were quickly extinguished and US Forest Service crews are mopping up and continuing to investigate the cause of the fires.
As more information becomes available, we will update this story.
