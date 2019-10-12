Big Bear Fire Department responded to reports of a truck or motorhome on fire at the Fox Farm Storage area just before noon today. At least one person was injured.
The fire was knocked down in approximately 25 minutes. One burn victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital down the mountain.
It's unclear if the fire involved a truck or motorhome, or multiple vehicles. There were reports of propane tanks that were exploding but that is unconfirmed.
Smoke and flames could be seen from around Big Bear Valley as reports of the fire spread.
As more information is available the story will be updated.
