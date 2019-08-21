Village Music owners, Stephen “Jonesy” Jones and his wife, Connie, found something they both have in common — a love for music. Connie plays the piano but doesn’t perform. Jonesy has always been a record collector and musician.
The couple decided to open a new Village Music seven years ago, after the original Village Music had been closed for 10 years. The original store opened in 1967.
“We started collecting records,” Connie says. “And asked the previous Village Music owner if we can use the (previous) store name. We reopened with his blessings.”
While the store’s main attractions are the records and guitars, Village Music has something for everyone. There are record players, vintage stereo components, travel collectables, guitars, jewelry, posters and ukuleles. “We sell a lot of ukuleles,” Connie laughs.
They travel far and wide a couple of times a month for records. “We get them everywhere and specialize in classic rock more than anything,” Connie says.
Jonesy began collecting LPs (long players) in the ’60s. “The vinyl is warmer sounding (compared to digital),” Jonesy says. “I think people are picking up on that. The vinyl will blow away the sonic, sound wise.”
