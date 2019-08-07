With all the classic and antique cars in the Village area for the Big Bear Fun Run Saturday, Aug. 10, there is one guarantee. Parking will be a rare commodity in the Village.
Parking spaces on Village Drive, Pine Knot Avenue, Bartlett Road and the Bartlett Parking Lot are reserved for the show cars from midnight Friday, Aug. 9, until 5 p.m. Saturday.
Signs are posted along the streets informing visitors not to park in these spaces after midnight Friday. Barricades will block access to Pine Knot Avenue, Bartlett Road, the Bartlett Parking Lot and Village Drive between Knickerbocker Road and Bonanza Trail.
Any vehicles left behind in those parking spots after midnight Friday will be towed by the city.
“We go in at 4:30 a.m. (Aug. 10) and barricade the streets then public works does a full sweep to make sure no vehicles are left behind,” said Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club member Cliff Fowler.
Fowler encourages people to avoid parking overnight on Aug. 9. “We hate to see those cars towed,” he said.
The streets in the Village area remain closed until approximately
5 p.m. Saturday. Once the cars begin their Cruise Around the Lake at
3:30 p.m., organizers take down signs and barricades. Once the barricades are removed, the roads will reopen for traffic and parking.
The Big Bear Fun Run is free to spectators. Show cars and trucks are on display in the Village from around 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. People are also encouraged to line the road around the lake to watch the Cruise Around the Lake parade.
