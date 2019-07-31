Parking will be a rare commodity when the Big Bear Fun Run takes over the Village area of Big Bear Lake Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10.
Parking will not be allowed on Village Drive, Pine Knot Avenue, Bartlett Road and the Bartlett Parking Lot from midnight Aug. 9 until 5 p.m. Aug. 10. The Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club takes over the parking spots to set up the Fun Run show. Each classic car or vehicle has its own assigned parking space.
Barricades will block access to Pine Knot Avenue, Bartlett Road, the Bartlett Parking Lot and Village Drive between Knickerbocker Road and Bonanza Trail. Any vehicles that have been left behind in those parking spots on Friday night will be towed by the city.
“We go in at 4:30 a.m. (Aug. 10) and barricade the streets then public works does a full sweep to make sure no vehicles are left behind,” said Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club member Cliff Fowler. He encourages people to avoid parking overnight on Aug. 9. “We hate to see those cars towed,” he said.
The streets in the Village area remain closed until approximately
5 p.m. Saturday. Once the cars begin their Cruise Around the Lake at
3:30 p.m., organizers will take down signs and barricades.
For more information about the Big Bear Fun Run, see the story in the Aug. 2 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly Weekender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.