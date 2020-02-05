It has to be a really exceptional offer to lure Darien Schaefer away from Big Bear. Visit Pensacola may be the offer, but Schaefer doesn’t have one foot out the door at Visit Big Bear just yet.
Schaefer, who came on board as the CEO of the Big Bear Lake Visitors Bureau in 2017, is one of two finalists for the president/CEO job at Visit Pensacola in Florida. Several media outlets in the Pensacola area announced the finalists on Jan. 31. Schaefer and Pamela Johnson, deputy director of the Lee County Visitor and Convention Center in Fort Myers, Florida, are the two finalists.
Schaefer seemed a little surprised when asked if he is considering leaving Big Bear, but acknowledged that he is in the running for the Florida job. “Yes I am,” Schaefer said.
The opportunity found Schaefer, he said. He wasn’t looking for a new position, saying he thoroughly enjoys the staff and the progress Visit Big Bear has made in recent years. “It would have to be a pretty amazing opportunity to get me to leave Big Bear,” Schaefer said.
Schaefer left a similar position in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, when he came to Big Bear. This is closer to children and grandchildren, he said, which is still the case, Schaefer said.
