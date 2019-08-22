The Grizzly 100 and Gran Fondo needs volunteers and you can join the fun.
The one-and-only Grizzly 100 set for Sept. 28 is Big Bear's biggest mountain bike event. Volunteers are needed for aid stations, registration, beer garden, course marshals and set up/take down.
Volunteers will be given a free Grizzly 100 T-shirt. To volunteer, contact Ali Hyde at 909- 633-9843 or alihyde111@gmail.comto. 
  

Volunteers are also needed for the Community Trail Work Day. Trail work takes place on a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail to cut back brush and tidy up the trail's rough sections between Bertha Peak and Van Dusen Road.

Meet  at this location  at 8:30 a.m.August 24.  

