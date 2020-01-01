The Point-in-Time Homeless Count is a one-day street-based and service-based count and subpopulation survey of sheltered and unsheltered individuals. The count helps to identify how many people in San Bernardino County are homeless and their subpopulation characteristics on a given day.
The San Bernardino County 2020 PITC is scheduled to take place on
Jan. 23, between the hours of 6 and 10 a.m.
The PITC of homeless individuals and families in the county requires the involvement of key community persons and volunteers from each city and all unincorporated areas to help organize and implement the homeless count in their communities. Key persons and volunteers include representatives of local government, social service providers, law enforcement, municipal agencies, educational institutions, faith-based organizations, local businesses, civic groups, neighborhood associations, nonprofit agencies, and current and formerly homeless individuals.
What’s new this year? Volunteers will conduct the entire unsheltered PITC by use of a web-based application designed specifically for the San Bernardino PITC. A training class on how to use the web-based application for the 2020 San Bernardino County Point-in-Time Count and Survey will be held at St. Richard’s Episcopal Church Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.
A link for volunteer registration is at www.sbcounty.gov/sbchp. Those interested in participating in the count may also contact Michele Bletcher at 909-386-8231 or
St. Richard’s Church is at
28708 State Route 18, Skyforest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.