DOVES is the domestic violence education and services organization in Big Bear Valley. Every year, the nonprofit foundation hosts a community march to stop violence against women.
The 2019 Walk a Mile in Her Shoes march is Sunday, Sept. 29, at
12:30 p.m. Join the thousands of men across the country who stand up to violence against women.
The event begins with a free lunch at Community Church Big Bear followed by a community discussion on ending domestic violence and violence against women. Then the group will walk to the Village and back in a march of solidarity and support.
DOVES provides a variety of women’s shoes for the walk in a multitude of sizes just right for men who want to show their support. The walk leaves the church parking lot and goes down Big Bear Boulevard and through the Village before returning to the church. Join DOVES on Sept. 29 to help raise community awareness about domestic violence.
For more information, call
909-866-1546 or email
Community Church Big Bear is at 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
