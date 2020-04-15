Life isn’t expected to get back to normal in time for the 16th annual Walk MS Big Bear event May 2. But organizer Dave Emig and the MS Society won’t let a little thing like social distancing cancel the fundraiser.
Around the country, MS walks are proceeding in a different way — virtually. Virtual Walk MS: Big Bear participants can sign up now and start raising money before the May 2 virtual walk. Go to secure.nationalmssociety.org to register or visit the Virtual Walk MS: Big Bear Facebook page. Emig said past participants should have received an email from him regarding this year’s event.
Participants can also gather every Saturday at noon EST through May 16 on the Walk MS Facebook page or watch online gatherings on the Walk MS YouTube playlist.
So how does a virtual walk work? Build a team and start raising funds. Challenge family and friends to join you on your virtual walk. Once you have registered, take advantage of the online fundraising center to let people know you are participating in the virtual walk. For more information, call the fundraising support team at
855-372-1331 or by email at FundraisingSupport@nmss.org.
“Do everything like you normally would do to raise money after you sign up,” Emig said.
Celebrate your walk in your own way. It could be 3 miles on your home treadmill, or a walk with your dog. Wear orange and share photos and more using #VirtualWalkMS on social media. Decorate a virtual bib using the photo file accompanying this story at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
Emig said participants don’t need to do their walk on May 2. They can walk at their convenience. Virtual walk events continue through June 30 around the country.
Emig said he is working on a way to livestream his walk on the Alpine Pedal Path. “I’ll make sure to walk 3 miles on (May 2) while practicing social distancing,” Emig said. “But I’m lucky that I can get out of the house, and my neighborhood allows for this.”
Emig said he is available to anyone who has questions about how the virtual walk works. Contact Emig at 909-229-6725 or
bigbearnorthshore@outlook.com.
“I’m happy to help set up Zooms or get a virtual bib decorating party together,” Emig said. “We want to give each individual the ability to tailor their Virtual Walk MS experience. With everything going on, we want to be sensitive of everyone’s time.”
The Big Bear Lions Club has reached out and other groups have expressed interest, Emig said. “The community is still there to support us, which is awesome,” Emig said. “People still have MS, and still need help.”
