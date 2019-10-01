Two of three wells in the Lake William area have been taken off-line due to nitrate levels. The wells in question are not the primary wells for drinking water in the area and the drinking water is fine.
Tests done in July showed the acceptable level of nitrates in the Monte Vista well was nearing the maximum level, according to Reggie Lamson, general manager of the Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power. The DWP provides domestic water service to 125 customers in Lake William, the community off Highway 38 in the East Valley.
At no time was water delivered to Lake William customers that was not safe, Lamson said. The primary source of drinking water for Lake William is the Arrastre Creek well.
For more on this story, see the Oct. 2 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
