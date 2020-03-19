With the ongoing coronavirus situation, bottled water has been flying off the shelves. Retailers have limited purchases.
Tap water is safe to drink. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, America's drinking water supplies remain safe and affordable for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene during the COVID-19 outbreak.
COVID-19 is not present in drinking water supplies. Disinfection processes practiced by water systems across North America provide protection that includes filtration and disinfection of surface water supplies and disinfection of ground water sources. The treatments are effective in removing and/or inactivating viruses.
