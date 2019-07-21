California Highway Patrol has reported that a water main has burst near North Shore Drive and Greenway Drive in Big Bear City Sunday, July 21.
As of 10:46 a.m., Caldrons is on the scene directing traffic while workers repair the burst pipe. The roadway is not affected. Some areas of Big Bear City may be temporarily without water.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
