The Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority wants to hear from Big Bear residents about their experiences with water. The project is part of the University of California at Irvine’s Newkirk Center for Science &
Society.
A Community Conversation about Water is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Big Bear Valley Senior Center. Authority representatives will share what they learned during sessions with Big Bear residents in April and May.
Questions and findings from previous conversations include:
• What kinds of water-related programs are available for low-income individuals.
• Why is there a lack of water dispensers (at places like Vons) and how can we get more?
• Explain the use of bonds and their continued usage as well as how they impact water charge rates.
• What is the state of the lake given there is a large amount of plastic left behind by tourists and by other means?
• Why are water bills so high despite not using as much water in different periods of time?
• Is it safe to drink tap water directly from the sink?
• What time should water be used of outdoor irrigation purposes? Who is responsible for decisions related to water rates?
• Who to talk to about ideas/feedback on how to spend proposition funds on water.
• What can be done to improve the quality of lakes and/or public spaces in Big Bear already polluted by trash, water run off, tourists, etc.?
• How do we address issues of infrastructure related rock slides, snow, ice and flooding?
Information may be provided to answer questions that came up in previous meetings as well as information about the availability of Disadvantaged Communities Involvement Technical Assistance Program Funding.
Big Bear water managers and representatives from Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority have been invited to attend and be available to answer questions.
This project is funded through the Proposition 1 Technical Assistance funding program.
Community members who were unable to attend prior sessions are encouraged to participate Sept. 9. Feedback from these conversations will help inform the development of water-related projects in the Santa Ana watershed.
For more information, contact Connie McGuire at 949-400-6931 or cmcguire@uci.edu.
The Big Bear Valley Senior Center is at 42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.