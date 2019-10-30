A small portion of Fox Farm Road is closed through Nov. 8 because of a Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power water line project.
The closure includes the eastbound lane between the Kmart driveway and the CVS driveway, an area west of Big Bear Boulevard. The westbound lane will remain open to one-way traffic only. Westbound heads away from Big Bear Boulevard.
The businesses in the area will be accessible from at least one direction on Fox Farm Road. Each business has an additional entrance from the boulevard.
For more information, call the DWP at 909-866-5050.
