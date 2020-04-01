There’s another condition out there that is affecting Big Bear Valley residents. Not potentially deadly like COVID-19, cabin fever is nonetheless something we all have to deal with during this health crisis.
Some people can handle isolation better than others. Adults can keep busy while working from home. Kids had remote learning until this week when two weeks of spring break went into effect. Exercise, hiking, cycling are ways many are coping. Human contact via the Internet is another way to keep the isolation bug from striking you.
Randy Putz, owner of Chirp Nature Center, said games and puzzles are a good way to pass the time. Chirp has some nature-themed games available for delivery. Other local businesses that may have online retail options, may also have games available.
Here are a few things you can do to keep cabin fever away:
Stargazing in Big Bear
The Pleiades star cluster, also know as the Seven Sisters, puts on a show with the planet Venus this week. Look up at the night sky toward Venus and the Moon. Venus will pass the Pleiades star cluster on April 3. Look west after sunset. This happens every eight years.
On Tuesday, April 7, the full moon rises in what is traditionally called the Pink Moon. This full moon will be a supermoon — closer to the Earth than other supermoons, and the biggest and brightest full moon in 2020. Watch for the Pink Moon to make its appearance at 7:35 p.m. PDT on April 7.
What’s the best way to view the stars and night sky? In Big Bear Valley we are lucky, closer to the sky and less light pollution. Find an open field near your home, or just step outside in the yard. Stay warm with a blanket and some hot chocolate.
Big Bear Connected update
The Facebook/YouTube group, introduced to the public in the March 25 issue of The Big Bear Grizzly, is in its second week of existence. Those with internet can participate in a variety of events. More events are being added every week.
Forty-six subscribers have connected via YouTube. There are several videos posted to the Big Bear Connected YouTube channel.
There are 454 members in the Facebook group, said administrator Tori Waner. Within the Big Bear Connected group is Know Your Neighbor, a phone chat with links between 1-3 people for a brief phone conversation. Those interested in participating, should reply to Philsueham@gmail.com with your name, telephone number, best days and times to be reached, interests, things you like to talk about or fun facts. Once you’ve reached out, Big Bear Connected will send a response email connecting you with other Big Bear residents for you to contact.
As of press time, Waner said Big Bear Connected has three events on the calendar:
• Senior Sipping Society hosted online by Nancy Walker, every Thursday at 5 p.m.
• Breathe and Wine Down with Kim Boda, Monday, April 6, 13 and 20, at 6 p.m.
• Let Me Introduce You To... hosted by Phil Hamilton: interview sessions with Big Bear residents, every Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. via Zoom.
Other events include dance instruction from the Moonridge Dance Studio and birdfeeder tutorials from Chirp Nature Center. Future events will include a MountainTop Strings viewing party and commentary with Sharon Rizzo, Barbara King, Kim Boda and student musicians, as well as scenes from Big Bear school productions.
Events will be posted on the Facebook group page as they become available. Links to Zoom meetings can be found on the Big Bear Connected Facebook group page.
Online book check-out at the library
Read a book or two or three or more. Online book check-out is available through the San Bernardino County Library. Register for a library card online at www.sbclib.org. It takes about 24 hours to receive the card and instructions on how to use the online library to check-out books. This is a free service.
