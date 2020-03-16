As the spread of the new coronavirus sweeps the country, communities around the nation and the world are rallying to find ways to remain calm in the midst of the unknown.
Only one case has been confirmed in San Bernardino County and none in Big Bear at this time. With schools closed, the resorts closed, programs canceled and long lines at the grocery stores as shoppers attempt to stock up just in case, one thing seems to bind everyone: we are in this together. All decisions for closures, cancellations and limitations are in the best interest of the safety and well-being of the community.
Bear Valley Community Hospital has implemented a no visitor policy. In the interests of the safety of patients, visitors, employees and physicians, which is the highest priority, no visitors are allowed in the skilled nursing facility, emergency department or inpatient units, according to John Friel, CEO for the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District.
Ellen Clarke, executive director of the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce, said her staff is working hard to support the business community as they face these tough times. “We will get through this if we work together,” Clarke said.
At this point, restaurants remain open, but capacity is reduced. Stores remain open as well, Clarke said. She is urging Big Bear residents to shop local now more than ever before. The local businesses need local support to weather this storm, she said.
Purchase gift certificates, order takeout, visit drive-thrus, Clarke said.
Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power has canceled its meetings this month, as has the Big Bear Lake City Council and Planning Commission in response to the coronavirus.
No major restrictions on business or movement within the city have been issued at this time. However, the city encourages residents and businesses to adhere to federal and state recommendations in response to COVID-19.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, noted in an update from the city, that futher actions to promote public heath and safety are possible as the situation evolves. However, the city of Big Bear Lake only has jurisdiction over the residents and property owners within the city limits. Valleywide decisions will need coordination among state, county and city officials and the Big Bear City Community Services District based on recommendations by public health officials.
City Hall remains open, but appointments will be required to conduct city business. Call the city at 909-866-5831 for information.
For small business owners impacted by the coronavirus, the Small Business Adminstration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital. Apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela or email disastgercustomerservice@sba.gov.
The Big Bear Grizzly is also making changes for the health and well-being of its staff, customers and the community. The office is open to the public at this time Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Payments can be made online at bigbeargrizzly.net or over the phone. If you need to conduct business in person, knock on the door for assistance.
Some Grizzly staff members will be working from home when possible, but all are available by phone or email.
The Grizzly website has a special section devoted to COVID-19 updates. Beginning March 18, for those who are self-isolating and don’t want to venture out to pick up a paper, we will have a special rate on an E-editon subscription so you don’t miss your weekly paper. The annual rate will be $19 beginning March 18 through the end of April.
For more information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control website at www.cds.gov or the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus.
