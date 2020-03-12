Thunder, lightning and snow — that's the combination in Big Bear March 12.
Big Bear Mountain Resort closed Snow Summit and Bear Mountain early due to lightning. The resorts report 1-3 inches of snow today prior to closing.
Highway 38 is under chain control with R-2 restrictions in place. All vehicles except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive must have chains. All motorists must carry chains, even those with four-wheel and all-wheel drive.
Snow is expected to continue into Friday before the storm exits the area. Big Bear should dry out some during the weekend before the next series of storms moves in. The next system is coming fro the Pacific Northwest and will be colder so snow levels will be lower.
