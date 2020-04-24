Visit Big Bear, the visitor's bureau for Big Bear Valley, created a video that has been circulating to get the message out that visitors are welcome — but not right now.
Since the COVID-19 emergency led to a stay-at-home order by Governor Gain Newsom and a similar order by the San Bernardino County public health officer, Big Bear's lodging faciltiies have ceased operation. Stores are closed, recreation facilties are closed, restaurants are closed.
In a tourist-driven economy, visitors are the lifeblood of Big Bear. The town is quiet, traffic minimal. And while everyone is wondering when we will be able to put the welcome mat back out, residents are still waiting to make sure our Valley is safe from the spread of the coronavirus.
Visit Big Bear created the video and shares the message that says we as a community will welcome our visitors back when we know it's safe to do so — for them and for us. At this point, lodging facilities, including short-term rentals are holding off in accepting bookings until at least May 8.
