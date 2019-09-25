Fifty years later, Big Bear’s Vietnam War veterans received their welcome home.
The Big Bear Lake City Council, in collaboration with San Bernardino County and the Big Bear Valley Military Ministry, honored Vietnam veterans in a special presentation Sept. 23 at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. The event is part of the USA Vietnam War Commemoration program established to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families on behalf of the nation.
“I’m pleased and honored to be a part of this,” said Big Bear Lake mayor Randy Putz. “I want to personally and publicly thank those who served. We are very fortunate that some of these veterans are here tonight.”
Ed Morgan of the Big Bear Valley Military Ministry talked about what his organization does to help veterans in the community. He thanked the Vietnam veterans for their service, and the community and the City Council for recognizing and honoring the veterans.
“Welcome home, veterans,” Morgan said.
It was a message echoed throughout the presentation.
Frank Guevara, veterans service officer for San Bernardino County Veterans Affairs, also expressed gratitude. “Even though your homecoming was many, many years ago, we honor and thank you. “We’re here to help veterans and their families.”
Dawn Rowe, the San Bernardino County 3rd District Supervisor and the widow of a Marine, also expressed her gratitude as she helped Putz hand out bags to each of the veterans as their names were read. The bags contained a Vietnam War lapel pin and certificates of appreciation from the Big Bear Lake City Council and San Bernardino County Veterans Affairs.
For more information on the Big Bear Valley Military Ministry Outreach organization, check out the group’s Facebook page or contact Morgan at 714-598-8617 or Martin Duran at
909-717-1666. The outreach program helps vets and their families including military on active duty, retired and reservist in all branches of the US military. The group meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Calvary Chapel of Big Bear, 713 Stocker Road, Big Bear Lake.
The Big Bear Valley Military Ministry Outreach is part of the FrontSight Military Outreach.
