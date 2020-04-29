Big Bear High School seniors woke up this past Saturday with a little something extra on their doorstep. Signs were placed in 158 yards around the Valley congratulating the Class of 2020.
Makinzie Walker’s first response after seeing the sign in her front yard was “Wow,” she said. “I’m used to other kids getting the recognition, and was surprised they did this for everyone. It was a really nice and sweet gesture.”
The senior sign project was the brainchild of Monique Sannes, a member of the Big Bear High School Parents in Support of Academics booster club. Club president Nicole Natzic said the club reached out to high school principal Tina Fulmer about the project. “That’s when we learned that (teacher) Ron Perkins and the ASB was discussing something similar,” Natzic said.
ASB and Parents in Support of Academics split the printing costs.
Natzic said Sannes designed the sign. Rick Bowers of Bad Bear Sportswear referred the group to Graphics Designed Ink in Big Bear Lake to print the signs, Natzic said.
From dream to fruition, the project took about a week to complete. On April 25, several members of the Parents in Support of Academics club along with a couple of teachers, made the rounds in the Valley, placing 158 signs in yards. The goal was to give the seniors a nice surprise, Natzic said.
When senior Taylor Peat returned after a morning shift working at the Starbucks in Vons, she saw the sign. “It was such a sweet and genuine idea,” Peat said. “It shows appreciation for us since our senior year kind of got messed up.”
ASB president Alli Grabe said they wanted to come up with a way to make the seniors happy. “It was so cool the PSA wanted to do something,” Grabe said. “As students we weren’t able to deliver the signs. But we know a lot of the seniors don’t know where they came from.”
Students have been posting pictures of themselves with the signs on social media, Grabe said.
The ASB is working to keep up school spirit in other ways, too. “We have Red Fridays, where people can send photos wearing red,” Grabe said. The photos are posted on the ASB Instagram page at @BBHSASB. Grabe also does daily school announcements over Google classroom, and there are plans in the works to have a spirit week, even if it is online.
Marjie Perkins, one of the teachers who delivered the signs on Saturday, said it was a lot of fun. “I’ve received a lot of texts,” Perkins said. “It is fun to hear that lots of people were teary-eyed when they saw them.”
Walker said she plans to keep the sign up as long as she can. And the sign will be a nice memento to keep long after it comes down, she said.
