Get ready for emergencies
• Location: Develop a plan according to where you might be when the emergency occurs — home, school, work, outdoors or in a car.
• Disaster supply kit: Be sure everyone in the family knows where the family emergency/supply kit is located.
• Communication plan: Designate a friend or relative outside your town or area as your “family point of contact” in the event you are separated during the emergency, or if power is interrupted. Agree on a place for the family to meet if separated.
• Evacuation plan: Get a good map and plan various routes out of your area. Avoid low lying areas. Do several test runs of different routes.
• Family pet plan: Make sure all pets have identification collars. Determine a safe place to take your pets. Most evacuation shelters do not accept animals.
Emergency supplies
• Essentials: battery operated radio, flashlights, extra batteries. Do not include candles. They cause fires.
• Water: Have 3 gallons of water for sanitation purposes.
• Food: Minimum three-day supply of nonperishable food that requires no refrigeration or preparation and little to no water. Canned fruit, juice, vegetables, ready-to-eat meals, soups, crackers, peanut butter are examples.
• First aid kit: Have one kit for the home and one for each vehicle.
• Sanitation: Soap, toilet paper, personal hygiene items, plastic garbage bags, household bleach, plastic bucket with tight lid.
• Clothing/bedding: Sunglasses, hat/gloves, sleeping bag/blankets, sturdy shoes and one complete change of clothing per person.
• Baby supplies: Formula, bottles, diapers, medications, powdered milk.
• Pet supplies: Food, vaccination records, harness, leash, carrier, plastic containers.
• Important family documents: Key telephone numbers, bank account numbers, family records, inventory of household goods, copies of insurance policies, wills, deeds, investments, credit card accounts, Social Security cards, passports, prescriptions.
• Family medical items: Insulin, denture needs, contact lenses, extra glasses, prescription drugs and medications.
• Computer items: Take discs of important documents or information, laptop computer, mobile phones.
Source: Bear Valley Electric Service Safety Infromation, www.bves.com.
Earthquake Safety
During an earthquake, avoid moving around. Drop, cover and hold on.
• Protect your head and torso. If you are sitting at a desk or table, get under it. Otherwise, drop wherever you are.
• If you are in bed, stay there, curl up and hold on. Protect your head with a pillow.
• Stay indoors until the shaking stops, and you are sure it is safe to exit.
• If you must leave a building after the shaking stops, use stairs rather than an elevator in case of aftershocks, power outages or other damage.
• If you smell gas, get out of the building and move as far away as possible.
• Before you leave any building make sure there is no debris from the building that could fall on you.
If you are outside, find a clear spot away from buildings, power lines, trees and streetlights. Drop to the ground and stay there until the shaking stops.
• If you are in a vehicle, pull over to a clear location and stop. Avoid bridges, overpasses and power lines if possible. Stay inside with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops. Then drive carefully, avoiding bridges and ramps that may have been damaged.
• If a power line falls on your vehicle, do not get out. Wait for assistance.
• If you are in a mountainous area or near unstable slopes or cliffs, be alert for falling rocks and other debris. Landslides are often triggered by earthquakes.
After an earthquake, expect and prepare for potential aftershocks.
• Anytime you feel an aftershock, drop, cover and hold on.
• Aftershocks frequently occur minutes, days, weeks and even months following an earthquake.
• Also prepare for potential landslides.
Source: American Red Cross
