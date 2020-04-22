It’s all about finding the right balance, and when faced with the task of reopening a community facing a pandemic, the balance can be elusive.
Big Bear’s leaders are searching for that balance as the Valley and the state enters the second month of staying home to stay safe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Gavin Newsom issued the statewide stay-at-home order in mid March. San Bernardino County’s public health officer had issued similar orders for the county at the same time. Big Bear complied and businesses closed, lodging sites ceased operations. The resorts closed and schools were shuttered. Life came to a screeching halt.
Last week, Newsom outlined six strategic points as the framework for what it will take to begin loosening the restrictions and get the state and its communities into recovery. What that will look like for Big Bear is still unknown.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, said he has an outline for reopening to be presented to the Big Bear Lake City Council on April 27. He knows the framework will change due to the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will depend on the governor and the county health officer, Rush said. He is seeking flexibility from both to make local decisions, he said.
A number of people across the country and specifically in California and Big Bear are opposed to stay-at-home orders. On April 19, what was billed as a Freedom Ride took place in Big Bear. The organizers posted on a Facebook Group page called “Big Bear No Rules … Well some” inviting anyone who wanted to join a “peaceful protest” against “the governor’s unconstitutional lockdown” to meet at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake’s parking lot at noon.
They came on motorcycles and in vehicles. Asked to bring face coverings and practice social distancing, some complied, some didn’t. The parade of vehicles and motorcycles left at 1 p.m. and circled the Valley, stopping for ice cream in the Village, according to posts on the site.
Comments on the story posted by the Big Bear Grizzly on our website and social media page are on both sides of the matter. Some say the restrictions should be lifted and let Big Bear reopen. Others say the Freedom Ride was dangerous and would undo all the good we’ve done in keeping COVID-19 out of Big Bear. Big Bear currently has six confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of numbers released April 21.
In conversations with the San Bernardino County CEO and public health officer Rush said he’s impressed upon them that the issues faced by Ontario and San Bernardino City for example are different than those in Big Bear and other rural communities. Rush said he is hopeful the governor and county health officer will consider geography as regulations are developed for re-opening.
But what about an influx of visitors from other areas if restrictions are relaxed in Big Bear possibly bringing the coronavirus to the Valley? It’s something Rush said he and hospitality industry leaders are wrestling with.
John Friel, CEO at Bear Valley Community Healthcare District, said the district is prepared if there is a surge in COVID-19 patients. One of the reasons the skilled nursing facility residents were moved from the hospital to Camp Oakes was to provide more bed space, Friel said. While no increase in COVID-19 patients has occurred locally, “what if it’s yet to come?” Friel said.
Rush said the first priority is to keep the people in Big Bear safe. He said the plan is to take it slow and take incremental steps to re-opening. Rush said the first step would be to eliminate the stay-at-home order and relax the restrictions on nonessential businesses.
People would still be required to practice social distancing and use face coverings, Rush said. But it’s possible, Rush said, someone would be safer entering a bike shop than the grocery store. He doesn’t want to consider specific businesses but focus on behaviors, Rush said.
Friel said personally he is concerned about opening too soon. The message from the experts and lessons learned from the 1918 Spanish Flu that opening too soon will lead to a resurgence of people contracting COVID-19, Friel said. A gradual relaxation that would allow for a couple of weeks to see if there is any increase in positive cases is a cautious approach, he said.
It’s hard to know where to begin to relax restrictions, Friel said. So many people will want to get to the mountains, he said. “I am worried about it,” Friel said.
Rush said he and city staff and Valley leaders are listening to all the stakeholders as the plan for re-opening is developed. He listens to those concerned about supplies in grocery stores, those who need to get back to work so they can pay rent and the business owners who face losing their livelihood.
He has to respect the virus and find the right balance, something communities around the country are struggling with, Rush said. The reality is that everyone in the community is hurting, he said.
Rush asked the public to consider two things. One that all input he receives and seeks is valued and will be considered. Secondly, he encourages everyone to look at the situation not just through their own lens. Business owners need to think about the person who is scared for their own safety and how that person might feel when the restrictions are relaxed. And those who are scared need to see the situation from the perspective of a business owner or person who has lost his or her job and how they’ve been impacted.
