Those dreaming of a white Christmas may get their wish. The National Weather Service forecast calls for snow showers through most of Christmas week beginning late Sunday, Dec. 22.
Unlike the Thanksgiving holiday, the Christmas snow isn’t expected to be as deep and debilitating. According to www.weather.com, 1 to
3 inches are expected late Dec. 22.
On Monday, Dec. 23, the high is expected to be around 37 degrees with a low of 24. One to 4 inches of snow is possible throughout the day and night.
Christmas Eve forecast calls for a high of 35 degrees and low of 21 degrees. Snow showers are expected with up to 2 inches in the forecast as of
Dec. 17. The forecast for Christmas Day is up to 4 inches of snow with a high of
33 degrees and low of 19 degrees. Snow showers are expected to taper off Dec. 26 and 27.
Still, it pays to be prepared. Fill the gas tanks and the pantry. Stock up on water and flashlight batteries in case the electricity goes out. Check cables and/or chains and make sure they are carried in the vehicle at all times.
With a heavy influx of visitors expected for the holiday week, residents and visitors within the city of Big Bear Lake can call 909-866-2633 to report nuisances including land use issues, property maintenance, trespassing, noise, overcrowding and parking issues, as well as issues related to private home rentals. Code compliance officers are responsible for enforcing the rules. This number is available 24 hours a day.
For those in the unincorporated areas of Big Bear Valley, contact the San Bernardino County code enforcement at 909-884-4056 or
760-995-8140 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The 24/7 complaint line for mountain and desert region short term residential rental issues is 888-399-8591.
For the latest road and weather conditions, visit
www.bigbeargrizzly.net or upload the Big Bear Now app for iPhone or Android.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.