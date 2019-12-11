Pamela Garcia and Blanca Cervantes want Big Bear mothers to know that WIC is still here to serve. The Women, Infants and Children program provides federal grants to states for supplemental food, healthcare referrals and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding and nonbreastfeeding postpartum women.
Services are also available for infants and children up to age 5.
“We average about 10 appointments a day,” Garcia said.
“Enrollment is very simple,” Cervantes said. “You just need basic ID, Medi-Cal card and proof of residency.”
WIC provides referrals for CalFresh, CalWORKS, CHDP, Child Support, immunizations and Medi-Cal.
Cervantes works with families to provide guidance on nutritional options. The office also helps mothers recognize and deal with postpartum depression.
Garcia said providing resources to help guide people on proper nutrition can help change lives for the better. “We want to get more integrated with the community, and remind people that we are here,” Garcia said.
The WIC office is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to
5:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted.
For more information, call
866-327-3074 or visit www.capk.org. WIC is located at the Brenda Boss Family Resource Center, 41820 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
—Kathy Portie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.