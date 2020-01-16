The great question for Thursday, Jan. 16, is will it snow or not in Big Bear? The answer varies, depending on the weather report you follow. Thus far, the skie remain clear in Big Bear.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the San Bernardino County mountains including Big Bear and Running Spring. The advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Jan. 16 to 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, above 5,500 feet. As of about 5 p.m. Jan. 16 there are a few clouds building to the west and the wind has picked up.
Total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with localized amounts up to 6 inches are expected. Along with the potential for snow comes strong southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph possible. Be prepared for reduced visibility at times with fog and blowing snow.
The Weather Channel predicts a 70 percent of snow Thursday evening with about 1 inch expected for Big Bear City. Big Bear’s local weatherman, Ben Brissy of Bensweather.com, forecasts a quick moving cold front Thursday afternoon and night with the possibility of 3 to 6 inches above the 4,500-foot mark.
For winter weather and road condition updates, visit www.bigbeargrizzly.net or upload the Big Bear Now app for Android or iOS devices.
