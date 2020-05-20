Lake access is the big question mark for boaters, marinas and the Big Bear Municipal Water District as the calendar turns to the Memorial Day holiday weekend. And the answer may not be clear until later in the week.
As of May 19, Big Bear Lake remains under Phase I operations. Marinas are open to slip holders and dock owners with banded boats. The East Public Launch Ramp is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a maximum of 25 vehicles with vessels allowed in the parking lot.
Only banded motorized boats are permitted to launch. Personal kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are allowed with permits and decontamination. “Things won’t change unless the governor changes his orders,” said MWD General Manager Mike Stephenson.
That’s not to say the lake won’t attract crowds. Every weekend during the past three weeks, more and more people are making their way to Big Bear Lake.
