Snow is coming down in Big Bear, and it's sticking. Get ready for more of the same for the next several days.
Caltrans has chain control check points in Angelus Oaks and in Running Springs. R-2 chain control is in effect on Highway 38 from Angelus Oaks to Big Bear Dam. Chain are also required for vehicles traveling on Highway 18 between the junction of SR 189 and Modoc Drive in Big Bear Lake.
R-2 restrictions mean that all vehicles except those with four-wheel and all-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels must have chains or traction devices. All vehicles must carry chains when traveling to the mountains during winter.
A winter storm warning is in effect through Friday, Nov. 29, for Big Bear. Strong gusty winds, accompanied by snow will continue into Wednesday night Heavier snowfall is expected on Thanksgiving day as the second, colder and slower moving storm system moves into the area. Snow levels could fall to 2,500 feet by late Thursday or early Friday.
Temperatures will be in the low 30s during the day and dipping into the teens overnight.
Big Bear Mountain Resort is reporting 6 inches of fresh snow in anticipation of opening on Thanksgiving weekend. Snow Summit's lifts start rolling at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving day and Bear Mountain follows on Friday. Snow Summit will be open daily and Bear Mountain weekends only, Friday-Sunday, until Dec. 20, when daily operations begin.
Travelers are reminded to use caution when visiting the mountains. Carry chains, extra blankets and clothes, gloves and hats, water, food, a shovel and cat litter. Keep your gas tank full and your cell phone charged.
Know before you go is the Caltrans motto. Check road and weather conditions before traveling. Download the Big Bear Now app for Apple and Android operating systems for up to date weather and road conditions. Use Quickmap.com for real time traffic conditions.
