A winter storm warning is in effect for the mountains through Wednesday. Snow is coming, with up to 2 feet possible at higher elevations.
Strong gusty winds are accompanying the storm across the Valley. The winds are gusting up to 30 mph and more.
Foxy's Car Wash at the corner of Fox Farm Road and Big Bear Boulevard felt the wrath of the wind overnight. A portion of the roof blew loose during the wind storm.
With snow in the forecast, it's usually an invitation to visitors to venture up to the mountains. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the stay at home order and all recreation and lodging facilities in the mountains closed, officials are urging visitors to stay home, in their homes.
Snow play areas area closed, the resorts are closed, the hotels are closed, the parks are closed and the campgrounds and picnic areas are closed. Don't visit the mountains during the coronavirus emergency, and especially now during the snow storm when resources are already taxed.
Visitors will be welcomed back to Big Bear when the COVID-19 emergency is over.
