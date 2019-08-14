Liz Harris has a dark side. At least, that’s what fellow Big Bear Valley Educational Trust board member Phil Hamilton said during the third annual Helen Walsh Humanitarian of the Year ceremony hosted by the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District Foundation Aug. 11 in Big Bear Lake.
Hamilton should know. He is a member of the Big Bear chapter of the “I Can’t Say No ... To Liz” club. And he has the shirt to prove it.
There was nothing sinister about Hamilton’s comment. It was all about Harris’ ability to get people to do good things for the Big Bear community, and to go out of the box to accomplish the task. “We used to try to say no to her, but we gave up; she is so persistent,” Hamilton said.
Harris’ skill was a running theme at the picnic event at Eagle Points Estate park. Friends, family, fellow volunteers and former coworkers came together to honor Harris for her tireless energy in supporting the Big Bear Valley community.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.