The first year as president of Big Bear Youth Baseball and Softball is off to a shaky start for Dawn Wortham of Big Bear City. As of March 20, the seasons are in a wait-and-see mode as the state and nation deals with COVID-19.
“We had suspected activity at least until April 6 at which time we were going to do our draft,” Wortham said. “We are afiliated with PONY Baseball and Softball, and they sent out a letter to all their leagues on March 13 to suspend activities to protect players and families.”
The original start date for play was April 16. On March 20, the April 6 and 16 dates appear to be in jeopardy. Big Bear teams practice on the high school fields, which won’t be available for use by anybody until around May 4 at the very earliest, Wortham said. When Governor Gavin Newsom called for everyone to stay home beginning March 20, that further put the youth season on hold. “Right now our league is on hold until further notice,” Wortham said.
PONY has asked its league affiliates to adhere to what local municipalities, parks and recreation departments, public health departments and local school districts decide.
Wortham said she will remain positive and hope for the best. For more information, email
youthbaseball.bigbear@gmail.com.
