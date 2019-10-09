The Big Bear Valley Republican Assembly meets Tuesday, Oct. 15. Guest speaker Assemblyman Jay Obernolte will present an update on the state of the State of California.
The evening begins with social and dinner hour at 5 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6 p.m. Meetings are open to the public.
Recently announcing his candidacy for the 8th Congressional District, Assemblyman Obernolte will also introduce Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, Republican candidate for the California State Senate District 23, which includes Big Bear.
The meeting is at Nottinghams Restaurant and Tavern, 40797 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
