Adam Smith, a Big Bear resident since 2014, passed away at his home on September 1. Adam was born June 25, 1980 in Tarzana, CA.
Adam had earned a degree in computer science but put further education on hold in order to care for his terminally ill Grandmother. After this time, he moved to Big Bear to be with family and became the shipping/receiving clerk at Geiger Supply. He became well known to customers. Adam had a generous nature and would often provide “sweet treats” for others. He enjoyed LOUD conversations about video games, history, politics and firearms.
Adam is survived by his mother and stepfather, Victoria Law Thomson and Charles Thomson of Canyon Country, CA, his sister, Marjorie Law, his brother, Matthew Warner, his Grandparents, Bob and Amey Law and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will truly be missed. We love you Adam.
A celebration of Life will be held October 12 at 3 p.m. at the Historic Chapel of Community Church, Big Bear Lake.
