Alicia Bock of Big Bear City, Calif., passed away at
2:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Big Bear City at the
age of 78.
Born in San Antonio, Texas, on June 18, 1941, as the first child of Joseph and Eloisa Guerrero, and later became part of Joseph and Mary Guerrero’s family.
Alicia is survived by her daughters Christy Godinez and Tammy Douglas, sons Sean Bock and Brian Bock, sons-in-law Ralph Godinez and André Douglas, daughter-in-law Brandi Bock, grandchildren Alicia, Amanda, Aundrea, Alex, Taylor, Kaytlin, Izabelle, Bailee, Brielle, Heather, and Kyle; great grandchildren Lucas, Isaac, Donovan, Sierra, Mollie, Emily; brothers JJ Guerrero, Martin Guerrero, Duffy Guerrero, and Anthony Guerrero; sisters-in-law Mary Guerrero, Sharon Guerrero, and Ellen Bock; brother-in-law Daryll Bock; nieces Angela Marie, Rosanne, Serena, Kim, Diana, Lori, and Tracy; and nephews Robert, Brandon, Richard, and Chuck.
For the past 49 years, Alicia has enjoyed living in Big Bear City and 45 of those years were with her late husband Wayne where they raised their family, made their life, and their friends.
She and her husband were members of the Big Bear Senior Center for many years where they made many friends and where Alicia served on the board of directors spending much of her time delighting in serving Wednesday lunches, planning meals, working on the newsletter, and many other responsibilities in those cherished years.
Alicia loved spending time with her family and looked forward to each and every visit. She was a voracious reader and had a remarkable library of books. She loved music and had an amazing appreciation for nearly every genre and an even more amazing music collection. Alicia loved camping at Kern River with her family; tending to her beautiful garden of roses, snap dragons, hollyhocks, pansies, and herbs. She was an amazing cook and loved decorating for the holidays and working on her crafts.
Most important to Alicia was her family and her love for them. She was a very special lady…wife, mother, grandmother (Grammy), great grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. Her presence will be deeply missed.
Alicia’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church located at 42242 North Shore Drive, Big Bear Lake. There will be a small, private reception held for the direct family members.
For those who would like to send flowers for the service, Alicia loved star gazer lilies; snap dragons, pansies, and daffodils.
