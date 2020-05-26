Barbara Warren (1940-2020) passed away peacefully Sunday morning March 24th due to natural causes surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Barbara was born in Somerville, New Jersey to Arthur and Kathryn Norton. In 1947 the Norton family moved to California and settled in Monrovia. She attended Covina High School where she was a cheerleader and was crowned the Prom Queen.
It was there she met her former husband John Warren. They were married in 1960 when both were 20 years old. After stints of living in Covina, Huntington Beach, and Fort Worth, Texas, she and John moved their family to Big Bear in 1970 when they purchased Big Bear Cleaners, a business they owned for 45 years. Barbara was an icon in the community, for 45 years, six days a week, you could find her behind the counter at the dry cleaners…..dispensing advice (wanted or not), talking about local politics and generally connecting with people and listening about their lives. She loved talking with people and getting to know them.
Any trip to the supermarket would invariably turn into a multi-hour affair as she’d run into several people she knew and they would spend hours talking in the aisles of Stater Bros. She was so proud of her family…..just ask anyone she spoke with. If she wasn’t at the cleaners you could ALWAYS find her cheering on her boys at their little league baseball games, a ski race, a football game or at a performance. Even as she got older, she would come to her grandkids’ events….Emerson’s football games, Delaney’s recitals and McKinley’s volleyball games or concerts.
Barbara tragically lost her father when she was a teenager and two children, Stephanie in 1962 due to a congenital heart defect and Kyle in 1983 in a car accident. Additionally, she and her late husband John went through a painful divorce in 2006. Her son, Ty says, “She was the strongest woman I have ever known. I am the man I am because of her. She was selfless to a fault, hardworking, self sacrificing, caring, loving, feisty, opinionated and more than a little stubborn (her New England upbringing never left her) and I’m unbelievably grateful she is now reunited with Stephanie and Kyle, whose premature deaths caused her so much pain.”
Because of current circumstances, we are not planning a service at this time. She is survived by her sister Joni Bicksler, brother Robert, son Ty & daughter in-law Julann and four grandchildren Skye (28), Delaney (24), Emerson (20) and McKinley (18). Anyone that knew Barbara knew her love of animals, thus, in lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to your local animal rescue organization.
