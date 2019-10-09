On September 8, Carmen T. Prouty passed away with friends around her, just two days following her 87th birthday. A long-time Big Bear resident, she experienced a fall in 2016 making it impossible to walk during the last three years of her life.
Carmen was born in Long Beach Maternity Hospital in 1932. She was an excellent student. After graduating from Glendale High School, she earned her Associate in Arts degree at Los Angeles Harbor College. There she was named as a student of Advanced Standing after receiving an A or a B in all her classes. Carmen went on to California State University, Long Beach, where she received high marks in such courses as Financial Accounting, Managerial Economics and Business Calculus. The University registrar noted on Carmen’s 1980 academic record that she was in the top 10 percent of all undergraduates when she earned Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with Distinction.
Of her career, Carmen spoke often of her years at the University of Southern California. She worked with the USC Shops, where she maintained financial records for the hundreds of products that carry the USC insignia.
Following her retirement, Carmen spent many years as a docent with the Moonridge Animal Park and was recognized for her contributions by the Friends of the Moonridge Zoo. She also was a long-time member of St. Columba’s Church, where she was a familiar face every Sunday until her wheelchair made it impossible to make the trip from Erwin Lake.
Carmen is best known as a foster mom to a long line of dogs. Since coming to Big Bear, she had opened her home to a dozen of them. And not just any dog. While there was an assortment of breeds, Carmen’s only requirement was that they were of an advanced age. Many of them had been left on the street suffering with broken limbs or malnutrition by owners who didn’t want to pay high vet bills. Even with Carmen’s care, one dog only lived 12 days, another one made it to 11 months. She was always worried that her dogs would outlive her. Well, there was one. Carmen adopted her last dog Lilly in 2018. Lilly is now being be well cared for by her new adopted mom in Apple Valley, hopefully, for many years to come.
Carmen’s funeral service & interment will be held Saturday, October 12th at 2 PM in St. Columba’s Episcopal Church, 42324 N Shore Dr, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315.
