Charles J. Rounds Jr.

Charles (Chuck) Rounds passed away at home in
Murrieta, California from natural causes at the age of 91. He was born in Whittier, California on December 6, 1928 to Ellen and Charles J Rounds Sr. He was CEO and CFO of the Chas. J. Rounds Co. a general engineering company, which his father established in1938. Chuck graduated from Eagle Rock High School in fall of 1947, where he played trumpet in the band and in the Sheriffs Boys Band from 1942 to 1944. He was a four-year football letterman and played semi-professional football after attending Glendale College. He went to work at the age of 19 for his father’s company and continued his career there for 60 years, retiring in 2007. Some major projects among many were Owen’s Gorge project for LA Water and Power, many Los Angeles Flood Control District projects including excavation and improvement of the San Gabriel River. The largest project was 22 miles of the second California aqueduct pipeline for the L.A. DWP. He developed the Operating Engineers apprenticeship program during this time to support his local community. He was a natural leader in his industry and became president of the Underground Engineering Contractors’ Association in 1974.
After moving to Big Bear Lake in 1987, he continued working in the flood control and dredging business, building many of the marinas around the lake. He spent 12 years on the board of the Big Bear Municipal Water District serving as President twice. He received many awards for his contributions to the industry and work in the community. He was President of the Big Bear Lake Rotary Club 1996-97 where he and his wife made lifelong friendships.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn Gray Rounds of 33 years, his son Steven Rounds (Becky), son Christopher Gray (Tammy), daughters Robin Gray Brannigan (Paul), and Pamela Gray Acklam (Tom). He is also survived by his grandchildren Zachary Rounds (Susan), Megan Rounds, Parker Rounds, Christopher Griffin (Lacee), Kacie Freeberg (Erik), Evan Brannigan, Katy Brannigan, Connor Gray (Maggie), Tyler Gray, Lauren Acklam, and Chase Acklam. Great grandchildren include Ty, Savannah, Wyatt, Madeleine, and Lincoln. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Allen and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his former wife Barbara Marshall Rounds, his son Jeffery Rounds, and daughter Laurie Griffin.
Chuck was a man of integrity. He was loving, kind, honest and loyal. He was loved by friends and family and will always be remembered. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
