‘Cody’ Kersey, a Lhasa Apso aged 12 years 8 mos., died on 9 Nov. 2019 from Pancreatic Disease and Diabetes in Cornoa, CA. Adopted at age 2 from a shelter, he was found bounding through a field. He had flowing, creamy-blonde hair and was fascinated by squirrels and delighted in futilely chasing Blue Birds in his Big Bear Lake backyard. He never caught one, but always ran full tilt with his head focused on the errant bird. Alas, he never caught one but, oh what a time he had.
He loved romping in the snow, but also delighted in sleeping under his ‘Seahawks’ blanket in front of the fireplace. Cody was simply a great dog and wonderful friend, ears flapping in the wind with the car window open as air was rammed up his nose - it just couldn’t get any better!
Daily walks were an adventure; filled with opportunities to deeply inhale strangers’ poop found on the pathways. This was tempered by his ability to lick ice cubes held between his paws upon returning home.
Cody was proceeded in death by his dog-mom. Antoinette (Toni) Kersey, 7 August 2018. He is survived by his 10 year-old constant companion and friend Dakota, a Shih Tzu and Dog-Dad Michael Kersey. With the loss of Antoinette, Dakota slept on Toni’s pillow, while Cody slept where her feet had been in the bed. Both knew far more then they let on!
Cody exemplified great dog behavior; he never borrowed money or impregnated anyone. He never went to jail nor sought bail money and he never borrowed my car. What more could you ask of a true and loyal friend? His life mattered. Cody was cremated and his ashes were scattered deep in the woods of his favorite Moonridge trail.
It is hoped that, at some point in the future, Cody and Antoinette will be reunited with his Dog-Pal, Dakota and Dog-dad, Michael. All parties can only hope.
