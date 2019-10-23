Constance Louise Keene

“Coni” was born in Los Angeles, CA, lived in Big Bear City, CA for 32 years and Ventura, CA, for her final 13 years. She passed away at home from cancer after enduring primary pulmonary hypertension for 21 years.
In her early years, she worked as a receptionist at various locations in Big Bear and an instructional aid for BVUSD. The job she enjoyed the most was being a homemaker and mother. She was an avid seeker of spirituality and in the last years of life developed an online blog to share the wisdom that came to her in meditations. Always making the best of life to the very end, Coni toted her oxygen tanks around while taking trips to Mexico, Brazil, California Missions and outings with her local lunch bunch.
Her family admire her strength and feel fortunate to have had so many bonus years with her despite her health challenges. Coni rests in spirit with her parents and brother, William, Irma, and Samuel Norman. Her grateful family honor her as a loving wife to Jerome Keene of Big Bear City and Ventura, California; mother to Alison and Sarah, grandmother to Alexis, Bailey, Aivan, and Katelynn; Sister to Daniel and William Norman, extra-mom to Kris, Fawn, Lisa, John, and Jason, and beloved friend to many. For memorial arrangements see
www.conikee.wixsite.com/the-angels-speak.
Commented