Donna Rose Stevenson

Donna passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 31st. She would have been 86 years old on Jan. 2. A 22 year resident of Big Bear, she is survived by her husband Lewis Bucklew (who she owned The UPS Store with), daughters Wendy Badger, Lynda Studola, son Donald Carlson, 6 grand children and 3 great grand children.