Dr. Kenneth Robert Pramann, 71, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. “Dr. Ken,” son, brother, father, grandfather and chiropractic provider ended his battle with cancer in the comfort of his home in Big Bear, Ca.
Dr. Ken was born on October 17, 1947 in St. Cloud, M.N. to Mrs. Mary Janet (Brodie) and Mr. Robert E. Pramann. In his youth, his family relocated to the South West. He spent his childhood in the Albuquerque, N.M. area. He attended Bernaillo High School in Bernaillo, N.M. He transferred at the beginning of what would have been his senior year of high school to New Mexico Highlands University briefly before enlisting in the army in June of 1965. He served in Germany for three years and returned home to continue his education at the University of New Mexico. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree majoring in Geography and minoring in German. He later pursued higher education at the University of Pasadena College of Chiropractics . Dr. Ken received his Chiropractic licence and established a practice in Bishop, C.A. where he met and married Sandra “Sam” Kerr-Williams and raised two children, Kristin and Justin, along with step- daughters Cindie and Sequoia. Over the next 41 years, Dr. Ken served communities in Inyo, Tulare, Shasta, San Luis Obispo, Kern, and San Bernardino counties.
Dr. Ken was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Calvin P. Pramann, his sister, Dr. Carol C. Pramann, the mother of his children, Sandra “Sam” Kerr- Williams, his step-daughters Cindie Anderson (Greg) and Sequoia Chilicky (Damien) and his daughter Kristin Briley (Kevin), son Justin Pramann (Morgan), and four grandchildren Laurynn Pramann, Liam Briley, Bridget Briley, and Shannon Briley.
Dr. Ken enjoyed keeping current on trends contributing to the progression of holistic medicine, gardening, fishing, watching Lakers basketball, and practicing classical guitar. He was a caring father who enjoyed watching his family grow. You could frequently find him turning soil and planting seeds with his grandchildren. Through his encouraging approach, professional manner and compassionate treatment of his patients, long lasting relationships were formed. His genuine love and dedication to his community were unmatched and will not be forgotten.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday,
November 6, 2019 at Wolf Creek Resort 41421 Big Bear Blvd. in Big Bear Lake, C.A. at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend the celebration and following reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the U.S.A. Chapter of Applied Kinesiology at http://www.icakusa.com or La Guitarra California Festival, Cal Poly at http://www.laguitarracalifornia.org.
