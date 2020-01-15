Jacqueline Marie Temple Mullins

Jackie passed away at home in Arizona on
November 22, 2019, at the age of 57 after fighting a long and hard battle with cancer. Cancer took her right leg in 2014. Jackie was born
July 1, 1962, in San Bernardino. She graduated high school in Torrance and moved to Big Bear in 1985 where she raised her family.
She worked various jobs in Big Bear before she and her sister decided to get their real estate licenses. Jackie and Candy both worked with Mom in real estate before she moved to Arizona.
Jackie loved to play games and was an avid pool player. On one leg she won numerous pool tournaments in the women’s league and took home many trophies.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Scott Mullins, Mom, Carolyn Dalby, son, Jonathan Temple, daughter Denise Marie Temple Starr & husband Nick Starr, grandson Mason Starr, granddaughter, Charlotte Starr, Grandpa Steve Temple and many beloved family members, aunts nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her brother Mitch Rogers, sister Candy Clothier, Dad Rex Dalby, and nephew Christopher Clothier.
Jackie was kind, loving, sensitive, a wonderful Mother, Daughter and friend and we will miss and love her always. She loved the Lord and her faith was strong.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Big Bear Christian Center, 800 Greenspot Blvd., Big Bear City on Sunday, January 19, at 2 p.m.. Following the service please join us for appetizers at the church.
