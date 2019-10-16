James Michael Biby passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the age of 78. Jim was born December 3, 1940, to Robert and Geraldine Biby.
Life for Jim began in South Gate, California; it was also there in South Los Angeles that a career as a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer began and spanned over 50 years. Jim took residence throughout the state. The places he called home ranged from the shores of Ventura, to the fields of the Central Valley, to the mountains of Big Bear. Jim was an avid golfer, fisherman, boater & sports fan, the love of which he passed on to his family.
In his mid-40’s Jim became an owner of the minor league affiliate to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Ventura Gulls. Jim recalled the memories of his time as an owner of a baseball team as some of his fondest. In 2002, with family by his side, Jim’s devotion as an Angels fan finally paid off when he was able to see his team win the World Series in a decisive game 7 victory. In his later years Jim took great comfort and enjoyment spending time with his wife Sally of 23 years. Never too far from his side was his dog Brewster who was always more than willing to curl up next to him to watch a western or a ball game on a lazy afternoon.
James Michael Biby was revered and admired by younger generations. He was a father figure to family and friends alike. As patriarch of the family Jim was a pillar of strength in times of loss and need. The comfort and guidance he provided will surely be missed. He is preceded by his oldest son James Robert, both parents and brother Robert. The weight of his memory will be carried with pride and admiration by those survived by him, wife Sally, sister Brendi, and children Tim, Kim, Amanda and Cori. Grandfather to thirteen and great-grandfather to two. We love you Pops....
A graveside service for James will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. located at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery, 380 Cemetery Rd, Santa Paula, CA.
