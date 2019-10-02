Jeanne Sturtevant

Jeanne passed away on Sept 8, in her home. Jeanne was born in Santa Barbara, CA, and raised on a citrus ranch in Saticoy, CA. She was married in 1950 to Sabin Sturtevant. Jeanne has been a resident of Big Bear for 48 years. Her husband Sabin died 7 years ago. Jeanne is survived by her children Cindy Sturtevant Kitts of Benton, CA, Tracy Sturtevant of Pinoke, CA, Sabin Sturtevant of Bekguard, MT. 5 grandchildren, and 6 Great Grandchildren We will miss her.
At Jeannes request, there will be no service.
