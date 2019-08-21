A Gentleman’s Gentleman. Jesse Walter Richter, was born to Bruce Joseph and Rosa Adaline Richter, November 3, 1926 in Naponee, Nebraska. Jesse grew up with two sisters, Betty and Beverly and two brothers Lee and Joe. His mother, father, sister Betty and brothers Joe and Lee preceded in death.
Jesse attended Naponee High School, having lettered in Basketball from 1940-1942 and in 1944 and Baseball in 1941. Upon graduation May 18, 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, October 18, 1944.
Seaman First Class Jesse W. Richter, served proudly in World War II, earning the rank of V6 USNR and was assigned to active service beginning November 21, 1944. Seaman Richter’s service included USNRS, Omaha, Nebraska; USNTS San Diego, California; TS Tadcen, San Diego, California; and USS Hoggatt Bay receiving remarks: Asiatic Pacific (1 Star), Victory Medal, American Area, Point System Discharge, and Philippine Liberation. Because of Richter’s service experience of working with flight decks, and acquaintance with airplanes he had a desire to learn to become a pilot. June 18, 1946, Richter was Honorably Discharged from the United States Navy at U.S. Naval Personal Separation Center, St. Louis, Missouri.
Jesse Richter and Cherlene Dedrick were married November 3, 1947. The Richter’ became parents of three children: Rodney, Stacy and Melody.
When he returned to civilian-life in Naponee, with his knowledge of the mechanics of planes it was a natural to focus on repairing automobiles and pursued his interests and talents for the rest of his life. Becoming a very capable body man, Richter took jobs and his family to live in Colorado, Oregon and finally California. He repaired the bodies of trucks and cars, often working more than one job at a time. To be near family, in 2012 Jesse moved to Big Bear City.
Richter was involved in several organizations including becoming a Master Mason January 22, 1973, of the San Dimas Lodge #428.
As with most WW II Veterans in the Big Band Era, Jesse Walter Richter, felt that it was his reward to enjoy the good life. In his limited spare time, Jesse enjoyed cutting the rug to Big Band music. He would spend all day with his son-in-law Rick at the WW II 390th Memorial Air Museum, talking about the planes and how they were used, going to unique car museums where he would explain their place throughout history. His two favorite topics to discuss were politics and history.
Father and eldest son, Rod, teamed up and restored classic cars in Big Bear City as well as enjoyed showing them in Southern California.
Jesse Walter Richter, passed away July 14, 2019 at the age of 92 years old, at his new home in Burnet, Texas. He relocated with son Rod and Jan Richter, who are in the process of moving from Big Bear City.
He is survived by his children: Rodney and daughter-in-law Jan, Stacy and daughter-in-law Meg and Melody and son-in-law Rick Peterson.
Jesse Richter loved his six grandchildren: Leann, Josh, Danielle, Jennifer, Jesse and Raymond, as well as his three great granddaughters: Lilyann, Jessica, and Lexi.
Close friends are welcome to join the family for a Celebration of Jesse Walter Richter’s Life, Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. The Big Bear Lake location of the memorial service will be at Meadow Park, 41220 Park Avenue.
