Joan Louise Moss-Williams

Joan was a Licensed Vocational Nurse at the Bear Valley Community Hospital from 1976 to 2011. Joan’s (Joni) friends and family loved her friendly and spontaneous personality, she was always ready for adventures and was an auxiliary member of the American Legion, post 584 in Big Bear Lake.
She is survived by her husband Craig Williams.They were residents of Big Bear City. Joni also has two sisters Judy and Jenna. Judy lives in Indiana and Jenna lives in Nevada. Joni passed on 2/14/2020. (Valentines Day) with her husband, Craig, by her side. A donation was made in Joan’s honor to the SNF, (Skilled Nursing Facility) of the Big Bear Community Hospital.
Joan Moss-Williams was inturned by Tulip Cremation. A wonderful caring company.
