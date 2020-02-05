Keith D. Jeffries, a man who walked with God, went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 79, on January 27th, 2020 in Lake Almanor, California. Keith was predeceased by his loving wife, Dona, who passed away on February 5th, 2018. Keith and Dona were blessed with 56 years of marriage.
Keith was born in Pasadena, California on April 10th, 1940 to Lois and Herbert Jeffries. Keith enjoyed an adventurous childhood with his two brothers, Gary and Steven, with whom he shared a deep and loving bond. While attending junior high school, Keith met the love of his life, Dona Norris. Throughout school Keith was a tremendous athlete, having a love and passion for football and track and field.
While attending college, Keith and Dona were married in 1961. Keith and Dona spent much of their marriage in Big Bear Lake, California where Keith became a father and raised his family. Keith taught PE and Science at Big Bear Middle School. As a teacher and coach, he was a friend, mentor, and example to countless students.
In the early 80’s, Keith decided to join his wife’s career in real estate. Keith and Dona also built, owned and managed Hansel’s restaurant in 1989 and Mozart’s Bistro in 1996 in Big Bear Village. Keith and Dona later retired and moved to Northern California where they found a home in Chico and Lake Almanor.
Keith lived a life of service. He frequently worked with youth by leading Bible study groups and youth camps, teaching Sunday school, and serving his church as an elder at Calvary Chapel. Together, Keith and Dona remained active in their church and spent time traveling across the world spreading the gospel on short term missions through Campus Crusade for Christ, most memorably to Russia, China and Croatia. With his warm smile and enthusiasm to serve the Lord, Keith never met a stranger, but instead, frequently gained new friends.
Keith’s true passion was for his family and grandchildren. He supported dreams, encouraged with his wisdom, attended countless events, and always hosted family and friends at his cabin. Most importantly he made each one of them feel unconditionally loved and important.
He is survived by his two children, Lora Guthrie and Michael Jeffries. He will also be dearly missed by his five grandchildren, Calvin, Cory, Kirrin, Kassidi and Emma and his nine great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jay, Cole, Lila, Titus, Troy, Ryker, Rex, and Killian. He will also be lovingly remembered by Katie, Taylor, Mitch, Éanna and Robert.
Keith left a legacy of wisdom, generosity, love and godliness. He was truly a man after God’s own heart and will always be remembered by those who love him as an example of how to live a God-honoring life through love and service of others.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements: Keith’s life will be celebrated on February 15th at 1p.m. at Lake Almanor Community Church in Lake Almanor, California.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating or sponsoring a child through Word Vision. Keith and Dona sponsored many children over they years and this would be a great way to honor their memory. https://www.worldvision.org/donate
Or you can also donate to Convoy of Hope which feeds and empowers others to live with greater independence and freedom from poverty, disease, and hunger.
